OAKLAND – After Oakland Animal Services announced all their kennels were full last week, dozens of community members heeded the call to adopt a rescue pet over the weekend.In an email to KPIX 5, director Ann Dunn said Monday that 72 dogs and 18 cats were adopted. "We saw an incredible outpouring of support from Oakland and beyond," Dunn said.Late last week, the shelter made an urgent plea as it announced more than 100 dogs were available for adoption and every dog kennel was full.Shelter officials said during the pandemic, about 30% fewer animals were being brought in and as...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO