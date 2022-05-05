No Bids Submitted for Second Half of Convention Center Project

GRANITE CITY - Construction of a replacement of the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge could come before the end of the year and is expected to take several years to complete, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials at a public meeting on the project Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City Campus in Granite City. Contracts for the $360 million project are expected to be let during the summer, and construction could begin as soon as this fall, according to Tiffany Brase, studies and plans engineer for IDOT District 8. "It's been a long time coming," she said. "I'm excited."

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO