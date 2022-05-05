ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

No Bids Submitted for Second Half of Convention Center Project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom St. Louis Post-Dispatch: No companies submitted bids for the second half of a $200 million plan to expand the downtown convention center, raising more questions about the project just weeks after the first phase attracted only one contractor with a proposal that was $40 million over the estimated...

St. Louis American

$37 million in American Rescue Act Funds secured for North St. Louis

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 82, directing $37 miIllion in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to go to North St. Louis, as Congresswoman Cori Bush looked on, during ceremonies in St. Louis on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The $37 million will help small businesses grow, creating jobs and improving access to neighborhood amenities in North St. Louis communities, and allocates $2 million towards the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act implementation plan.
KFVS12

Bills look to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri pushes forwards as two bills in Jefferson City aim to legalize it sooner. One bill to legalize the personal use of marijuana for adults passed Wednesday but it needs to make it through another committee before it could get to the house floor. The second bill would get rid of the state’s personal property tax in exchange for the taxes marijuana brings in.
KOLR10 News

Counties with the worst commutes in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of […]
The Telegraph

I-270 bridge construction could begin this fall

GRANITE CITY - Construction of a replacement of the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge could come before the end of the year and is expected to take several years to complete, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials at a public meeting on the project Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City Campus in Granite City. Contracts for the $360 million project are expected to be let during the summer, and construction could begin as soon as this fall, according to Tiffany Brase, studies and plans engineer for IDOT District 8. "It's been a long time coming," she said. "I'm excited."
The Telegraph

Corps closing access to Maple Island

WEST ALTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, on Friday announced it is temporarily closing Maple Island in West Alton, as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen due to high water.
Effingham Radio

New Illinois Holding First Session In Process In Creating A New State

On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

At least 20 more new homes could come to Maryville

Maryville's village trustees passed a variety of items at Wednesday's meeting, including two annexations and what may become a new, 20-home subdivision. First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main Street, which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east.  "As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," said Mayor Craig Short Wednesday. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates (18 to 20 houses)."
