Turn Your Farmers Market Haul Into the Ultimate Vegetarian Spring Brunch

Mornings are probably the most hectic part of our daily routine! You have to get up, dress up, make breakfast for yourself (or others if you don’t live in a single-person household), prep your meals for the day, and basically, ensure your day kickstarts on an efficient and smooth note. The most important meal of the day is breakfast, and honestly, it’s the meal I’m the laziest and least enthusiastic to prepare. I’ll just grab a cup of coffee from my fav barista…thank you very much! However, I am making more efforts to ensure I have a healthy and balanced breakfast every morning, and a set of handy kitchen appliances that perfectly meet my breakfast requirements make my mornings much easier! From a refreshing slide-out toaster to a smart tea maker – here are a collection of nifty kitchen gadgets that are sure to help you start off your morning in the most fun, hassle-free and efficient manner possible.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO