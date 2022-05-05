Flood Watch issued for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Northumberland, Mathews, Lancaster, Gloucester and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.2 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 09/10 AM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 09/10 PM 3.9 2.0 2.3 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 3.9 2.0 2.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 4.1 2.2 2.4 1 MODERATE 11/12 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 09/09 PM 3.7 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 10/09 AM 3.8 2.3 2.4 2 MODERATE 10/09 PM 3.8 2.3 2.5 2 MODERATE 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/06 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3-4 MINOR 09/06 PM 3.7 2.3 2.7 3 MODERATE 10/06 AM 3.9 2.5 2.8 3 MODERATE 10/07 PM 3.7 2.3 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 AM 3.5 2.1 2.3 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.4 2.0 2.2 2 MINOR WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 4.7 2.0 2.3 3 MINOR 09/04 PM 5.0 2.3 2.8 3 MINOR 10/04 AM 5.3 2.6 3.0 3 MINOR 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 2.7 3 MINOR 11/06 AM 4.7 2.0 2.3 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.6 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 4.8 2.2 2.7 2 MINOR 09/04 PM 5.0 2.4 3.0 3 MODERATE 10/05 AM 5.1 2.5 3.0 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1-2 MODERATE 11/06 AM 4.8 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR

