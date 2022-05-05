Prioritization of autoimmune disease-associated genetic variants that perturb regulatory element activity in T cells

With the development of basic research, some genetic-based methods have been found to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with large deletion mutations and nonsense mutations. Appropriate therapeutic approaches for repairing multiple duplications are limited. We used the CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat)/Cas9 system with patient-derived primary myoblasts to correct multiple duplications of the dystrophin gene. Muscle tissues from a patient carrying duplications of dystrophin were obtained, and tissue-derived primary cells were cultured. Myoblasts were purified with an immunomagnetic sorting system using CD56 microbeads. After transduction by lentivirus with a designed single guide RNA (sgRNA) targeting a duplicated region, myoblasts were allowed to differentiate for 7 days. Copy number variations in the exons of the patient's myotubes were quantified by real-time PCR before and after genetic editing. Western blot analysis was performed to detect the full-length dystrophin protein before and after genetic editing. The ten sequences predicted to be the most likely off-targets were determined by Sanger sequencing. The patient carried duplications of exon 18"“25, dystrophin protein expression was completely abrogated. Real-time PCR showed that the copy number of exon 25 in the patient's myotubes was 2.015"‰Â±"‰0.079 compared with that of the healthy controls. After editing, the copy number of exon 25 in the patient's modified myotubes was 1.308"‰Â±"‰0.083 compared with that of the healthy controls (P"‰<"‰0.001). Western blot analysis revealed no expression of the dystrophin protein in the patient's myotubes before editing. After editing, the patient's myotubes expressed the full-length dystrophin protein at a level that was ~6.12% of that in the healthy control samples. Off-target analysis revealed no abnormal editing at the ten sites predicted to be the most likely off-target sites. The excision of multiple duplications by the CRISPR/Cas9 system restored the expression of full-length dystrophin. This study provides proof of evidence for future genome-editing therapy in patients with DMD caused by multiple duplication mutations.

