ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Prioritization of autoimmune disease-associated genetic variants that perturb regulatory element activity in T cells

By Kousuke Mouri
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome-wide association studies (GWASs) have uncovered hundreds of autoimmune disease-associated loci; however, the causal genetic variants within each locus are mostly unknown. Here, we perform high-throughput allele-specific reporter assays to prioritize disease-associated variants for five autoimmune diseases. By examining variants that both promote allele-specific reporter expression and are located in accessible...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

CD4 T cells are required to improve the efficacy of CIK therapy in non-small cell lung cancer

As a widely studied adoptive treatment method, CIK (cytokine-induced killer cells) treatment has shown clinical benefits in many clinical trials on non-small cell lung cancer. As a heterogeneous cell population, however, CIK cells have a strong instability and individual differences in their efficacies, which are collaboratively regulated by the tumor microenvironment and CIK subpopulations. Among them, CD4+ T cells belong to a crucial subgroup of the CIK cell population, and their influence on CIK therapy is still unclear. Herein, we show how CD4+ T cells positively regulate the functions of CD3+CD56+ T and CD3+CD8+ T cells. During this process, we found that Th1/Th17 CD4+ subgroups can induce the phosphorylation of the AKT pathway by secreting IL-17A, and upregulate the expression of T-bet/Eomes transcription factors, thereby restoring the function of CD8+/CD3+CD56+ T cells and reversing the exhaustion of PD-1+Tim-3+ T cells. These findings will provide guidance for the clinical screening of suitable populations for CIK treatment and formulation of strategies for CIK therapy plus immune checkpoint treatment. Based on these findings, we are conducting an open-label phase II study (NCT04836728) is to evaluate the effects of autologous CIKs in combination with PD-1 inhibitor in the first-line treatment of IV NSCLC, and hope to observe patients' benefits in this clinical trial.
CANCER
Nature.com

The distinct impacts of race and genetic ancestry on health

Genetic ancestry affects human health, but this is distinct from the impact of race, a social construct that has its foundations in systemic racism. These terms need to be better defined and understood in medical research to achieve health equity. There is substantial controversy about the meaning and value of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Discovery of a dual WDR5 and Ikaros PROTAC degrader as an anti-cancer therapeutic

WD repeat domain 5 (WDR5), an integral component of the MLL/KMT2A lysine methyltransferase complex, is critically involved in oncogenesis and represents an attractive onco-target. Inhibitors targeting protein-protein interactions (PPIs) between WDR5 and its binding partners, however, do not inhibit all of WDR5-mediated oncogenic functions and exert rather limited antitumor effects. Here, we report a cereblon (CRBN)-recruiting proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) of WDR5, MS40, which selectively degrades WDR5 and the well-established neo-substrates of immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs):CRBN, the Ikaros zinc finger (IKZF) transcription factors IKZF1 and IKZF3. MS40-induced WDR5 degradation caused disassociation of the MLL/KMT2A complex off chromatin, resulting in decreased H3K4me2. Transcriptomic profiling revealed that targets of both WDR5 and IMiDs:CRBN were significantly repressed by treatment of MS40. In MLL-rearranged leukemias, which exhibit IKZF1 high expression and dependency, co-suppression of WDR5 and Ikaros by MS40 is superior in suppressing oncogenesis to the WDR5 PPI inhibitor, to MS40's non-PROTAC analog controls (MS40N1 and MS40N2, which do not bind CRBN and WDR5, respectively), and to a matched VHL-based WDR5 PROTAC (MS169, which degrades WDR5 but not Ikaros). MS40 suppressed the growth of primary leukemia patient cells in vitro and patient-derived xenografts in vivo. Thus, dual degradation of WDR5 and Ikaros is a promising anti-cancer strategy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combining fMRI and DISC1 gene haplotypes to understand working memory-related brain activity in schizophrenia

The DISC1 geneÂ is one of the most relevant susceptibility genes for psychosis. However, the complex genetic landscape of this locus, which includes protective and risk variants in interaction, may have hindered consistent conclusions on how DISC1 contributes to schizophrenia (SZ) liability. Analysis from haplotype approaches and brain-based phenotypes can contribute to understanding DISC1 role in the neurobiology of thisÂ disorder. We assessed the brain correlates of DISC1 haplotypes associated with SZ through a functional neuroimaging genetics approach. First, we tested the association of two DISC1 haplotypes, the HEP1 (rs6675281-1000731-rs999710) and the HEP3 (rs151229-rs3738401), with the risk for SZ in a sample of 138 healthy subjects (HS) and 238 patients. This approach allowed the identification of three haplotypes associated with SZ (HEP1-CTG, HEP3-GA and HEP3-AA). Second, we explored whether these haplotypes exerted differential effects on n-back associated brain activity in a subsample of 70 HS compared to 70 patients (diagnosis"‰Ã—"‰haplotype interaction effect). These analyses evidenced that HEP3-GA and HEP3-AA modulated working memory functional response conditional to the health/disease status in the cuneus, precuneus, middle cingulate cortex and the ventrolateral and dorsolateral prefrontal cortices. Our results are the first to show a diagnosis-based effect of DISC1 haplotypes on working memory-related brain activity, emphasising its role in SZ.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Correlation#Genetic Information#Genetic Test#Genetic Analysis#T Cell
Nature.com

Multiple sclerosis genetic and non-genetic factors interact through the transient transcriptome

A clinically actionable understanding of multiple sclerosis (MS) etiology goes through GWAS interpretation, prompting research on new gene regulatory models. Our previous investigations suggested heterogeneity in etiology components and stochasticity in the interaction between genetic and non-genetic factors. To find a unifying model for this evidence, we focused on the recently mapped transient transcriptome (TT), that is mostly coded by intergenic and intronic regions, with half-life of minutes. Through a colocalization analysis, here we demonstrate that genomic regions coding for the TT are significantly enriched for MS-associated GWAS variants and DNA binding sites for molecular transducers mediating putative, non-genetic, determinants of MS (vitamin D deficiency, Epstein Barr virus latent infection, B cell dysfunction), indicating TT-coding regions as MS etiopathogenetic hotspots. Future research comparing cell-specific transient and stable transcriptomes may clarify the interplay between genetic variability and non-genetic factors causing MS. To this purpose, our colocalization analysis provides a freely available data resource at www.mscoloc.com.
HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new function performed by nearly half of brain cells

Researchers at Tufts University School of Medicine have discovered a previously unknown function performed by a type of cell that comprises nearly half of all cells in the brain. The scientists say this discovery in mice of a new function by cells known as astrocytes opens a whole new direction...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting farnesylation as a novel therapeutic approach in HRAS-mutant rhabdomyosarcoma

Following the publication of this article a number of copy editing omissions were noted. These have now been corrected. Division of Pediatric Oncology, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. Patience Odeniyide,Â Kai Pollard,Â Ana Calizo,Â Lindy Zhang,Â Amy N. Allen,Â Jiawan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

A Bayesian network structure learning approach to identify genes associated with stress in spleens of chickens

Differences in the expression patterns of genes have been used to measure the effects of non-stress or stress conditions in poultry species. However, the list of genes identified can be extensive and they might be related to several biological systems. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify a small set of genes closely associated with stress in a poultry animal model, the chicken (Gallus gallus), by reusing and combining data previously published together with bioinformatic analysis and Bayesian networks in a multi-step approach. Two datasets were collected from publicly available repositories and pre-processed. Bioinformatics analyses were performed to identify genes common to both datasets that showed differential expression patterns between non-stress and stress conditions. Bayesian networks were learnt using a Simulated Annealing algorithm implemented in the software Banjo. The structure of the Bayesian network consisted of 16 out of 19 genes together with the stress condition. Network structure showed CARD19 directly connected to the stress condition plus highlighted CYGB, BRAT1, and EPN3 as relevant, suggesting these genes could play a role in stress. The biological functionality of these genes is related to damage, apoptosis, and oxygen provision, and they could potentially be further explored as biomarkers of stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene therapy at the crossroads

Two upcoming regulatory decisions represent a tipping point for commercial gene therapy, with implications for work on existing viral vectors and the pursuit of new ones. Next month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will convene an advisory panel meeting to review two lentiviral gene therapies: Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) for Î²-thalassemia in patients requiring regular blood transfusions and Lenti-D (elivaldogene autotemcel) for patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. Much rests on the outcome. If these treatments fail, bluebird bio, a gene therapy flagship, will likely fail. Following a recent raft of problems for both lentiviral and adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapies, the sector needs a win - one that can provide continued industry momentum to invest in optimizing existing vector platforms and also spur research into new viruses that fill therapeutic niches currently out of reach.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing for the modification of multiple duplications that cause Duchenne muscular dystrophy

With the development of basic research, some genetic-based methods have been found to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with large deletion mutations and nonsense mutations. Appropriate therapeutic approaches for repairing multiple duplications are limited. We used the CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat)/Cas9 system with patient-derived primary myoblasts to correct multiple duplications of the dystrophin gene. Muscle tissues from a patient carrying duplications of dystrophin were obtained, and tissue-derived primary cells were cultured. Myoblasts were purified with an immunomagnetic sorting system using CD56 microbeads. After transduction by lentivirus with a designed single guide RNA (sgRNA) targeting a duplicated region, myoblasts were allowed to differentiate for 7 days. Copy number variations in the exons of the patient's myotubes were quantified by real-time PCR before and after genetic editing. Western blot analysis was performed to detect the full-length dystrophin protein before and after genetic editing. The ten sequences predicted to be the most likely off-targets were determined by Sanger sequencing. The patient carried duplications of exon 18"“25, dystrophin protein expression was completely abrogated. Real-time PCR showed that the copy number of exon 25 in the patient's myotubes was 2.015"‰Â±"‰0.079 compared with that of the healthy controls. After editing, the copy number of exon 25 in the patient's modified myotubes was 1.308"‰Â±"‰0.083 compared with that of the healthy controls (P"‰<"‰0.001). Western blot analysis revealed no expression of the dystrophin protein in the patient's myotubes before editing. After editing, the patient's myotubes expressed the full-length dystrophin protein at a level that was ~6.12% of that in the healthy control samples. Off-target analysis revealed no abnormal editing at the ten sites predicted to be the most likely off-target sites. The excision of multiple duplications by the CRISPR/Cas9 system restored the expression of full-length dystrophin. This study provides proof of evidence for future genome-editing therapy in patients with DMD caused by multiple duplication mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy