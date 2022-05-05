ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Teenage boy hospitalized after Ogden police say gun accidentally discharged

By Deseret Digital Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting that Ogden police believe was accidental. Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Ogden police were called to a home in the 400 block...

ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy police ID 5-year-old victim killed after being struck by postal service truck

SANDY, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police have identified the child struck and killed Tuesday by a U.S. Postal Service truck. “The accident resulted in the death of 5-year-old Kate Peterson after being struck by a USPS truck driven by Steven Baldwin,” the statement says. “Baldwin has been cooperative with the investigation. Our heart goes out to all involved with this tragic incident.”
SANDY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Manhunt underway for fugitive who reportedly led local police on 100 mph chase after leaving SWAT standoff that began with shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Around 2:00 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the area of the 1400 block of Benton Street. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and found evidence that at least one round had been fired. No injuries have been reported in connection to this shooting at this time. Witnesses reported seeing the involved people flee the area with one person...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Body found washed ashore in Manteca was victim of homicide

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said.  The […]
thesource.com

Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died

Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...

