In his years living on the street, Steven Singleton has seen his share of death. But the death that troubles him most is that of 58-year-old Katherine Zagainoff. “I saw her the weekend before she was trying to find a bike,” said Singleton, one of Zagainoff’s neighbors at The Palms Inn, a motel just south of Santa Rosa that has been converted to permanent housing for homeless people.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO