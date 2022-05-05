ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Customizing the extracellular vesicles release and effect by strategizing surface functionalization of titanium

By Miquel Antich-RossellÃ³
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallic material functionalization with Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) is a desirable therapeutic approach to improve regenerative procedures. Among the different functionalization strategies available, here we have compared drop casting on machined Ti surfaces, drop casting on nanostructured TiO2 surfaces and polymeric entrapment with polydopamine. EVs are a heterogeneous population of communication nanovesicles...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: High-throughput identification of viral termini and packaging mechanisms in virome datasets using PhageTermVirome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97867-3, published online 15 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the French Government's program Investissement d'Avenir program; Laboratoire d'Excellence 'Integrative Biology of Emerging Infectious Diseases' [ANR-10-LABX-62-IBEID] and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Extracellular Vesicle#Titanium#Ev
Nature.com

Bridging the gap with the UK Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection

To the Editor - The capability to gather large amounts of data, alongside the increasing power of artificial intelligence to examine it, has led to a revolution in the use of data in the life sciences. We announce a new initiative, the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), combining digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique multi-omic resource for cancer research.
CANCER
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

Astronauts can no longer commit crimes on the moon, Canada decrees

Space may be the final frontier, but the good people of Canada aim to tame that frontier with law and order. Last week, the Canadian Parliament proposed a measure that will, essentially, make it illegal for Canadian astronauts to commit crimes on the moon, or while in orbit. The measure, which was tucked partway through the Canadian government's 2022 federal budget implementation bill, and was presented to Parliament on April 28, reads:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Time spent in space changes the structure of astronauts’ brains

Researchers have found changes in the brains of astronauts who visited the International Space Station, with parts of the brain called perivascular spaces expanding in volume. This new study looks at how the space around blood vessels in the brain, which is filled with fluid, changed in 15 astronauts. The researchers looked at their brains before they went to space using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), then after the astronauts had stayed on the International Space Station for periods of months, the researchers looked at their brains again at intervals of one month, two months, and six months after they came back to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Tesla Confirms Vale Nickel Deal, Lists Battery Material Suppliers

Tesla has released a list of its direct battery material suppliers, confirming reports from earlier this year of a long-term deal with Brazil's mining giant Vale in the process. On page 103 of its 2021 Impact Report, in the chapter titled "Supply Chain," Tesla lists all its direct supplier relationships...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The loss of ions from Venus through the plasma wake

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in two authors' names. A. Mura and A. Milillo (Instituto di Fisica dello Spazio Interplanetari, Rome, Italy) originally were listed as M. Mura and M. Milillo. Swedish Institute of Space Physics, Kiruna, Sweden. S. Barabash,Â R. Lundin,Â Y. Futaana,Â...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy