Fort Worth, TX

Park & Recreation names Joel McElhany assistant director

 4 days ago
Fort Worth’s Park & Recreation Department appointed Joel McElhany to assistant director of planning and resource management.

McElhany has worked for the City of Fort Worth for 17 years, first as senior landscape architect, then as design and development manager.

During his tenure as design and development manager, McElhany oversaw the completion of 164 capital projects with a value of $144 million and the preparation of grant applications resulting in more than $22 million awarded for the development of parks and trails.

McElhany will be responsible for oversight of the Capital Improvement Program, Planning, Forestry, and Trades Infrastructure and Maintenance sections. This division is responsible for planning, monitoring and identifying capital funding; maintaining park and equipment asset inventories; acquiring park land; preparing and updating the Park, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan, as well as administering the department’s Neighborhood and Community Park Dedication Policy.

McElhany holds a master of public administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor of landscape architecture degree from Iowa State University. Professionally, he is a is a licensed landscape architect, a member of the Leadership Fort Worth Class of 2019 and an April 2022 graduate of the ICMA High Performance Leadership Program.

Before moving to Fort Worth’s Arlington Heights neighborhood in 2005, McElhany lived and worked in Minneapolis. He and his wife, Anna, have two children, ages 12 and 9. Outside of work, he can be found enjoying Fort Worth’s parks with his family or riding his bike on the Trinity Trails.

Photo: Joel McElhany

