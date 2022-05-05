ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Interested in applying for the Main Street pilot program? Learn how

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNsxE_0fUJZo0200

On April 19, the City of Fort Worth opened applications for a new Main Street pilot program, a partnership with Main Street America focused on revitalizing the historic neighborhood commercial corridors within Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Empowerment Zones.

Main Street America will work alongside an existing, or newly proposed community organization to stand up a full-time staff person – also known as a “community quarterback” – to engage area stakeholders, participate in economic development training and ultimately develop a transformation strategy for their community’s business corridor.

Additionally, the city will support the chosen community organization with up to $320,000 worth of training and program grants and will also assist with the initial implementation of new projects or developments that come out of the transformation strategy.

Following a competitive application process, two community organizations will be selected to participate in this initial three-year pilot program.

Get involved

Representatives from Main Street America will join city representatives for two upcoming workshops to help community organizations and local stakeholders learn more about the pilot program and become more familiar with the application process.

Registration for these workshops is available online. These workshops will both take place at the Future City Hall, 100 Energy Way, on Wednesday, May 11. The first workshop will run from noon to 2 p.m. and the second from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For those who may be interested in developing a new community organization in order to apply for the Main Street pilot program, SCORE Fort Worth is offering mentorship around nonprofit creation and management.

Other questions about Fort Worth’s Main Street pilot program can be emailed to Martha Collins, a revitalization coordinator in the city’s Economic Development Department, or to Dionne Baux, vice president of urban development at Main Street America.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Main Street America
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

250
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy