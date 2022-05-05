Interested in applying for the Main Street pilot program? Learn how

On April 19, the City of Fort Worth opened applications for a new Main Street pilot program, a partnership with Main Street America focused on revitalizing the historic neighborhood commercial corridors within Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Empowerment Zones.

Main Street America will work alongside an existing, or newly proposed community organization to stand up a full-time staff person – also known as a “community quarterback” – to engage area stakeholders, participate in economic development training and ultimately develop a transformation strategy for their community’s business corridor.

Additionally, the city will support the chosen community organization with up to $320,000 worth of training and program grants and will also assist with the initial implementation of new projects or developments that come out of the transformation strategy.

Following a competitive application process, two community organizations will be selected to participate in this initial three-year pilot program.

Get involved

Representatives from Main Street America will join city representatives for two upcoming workshops to help community organizations and local stakeholders learn more about the pilot program and become more familiar with the application process.

Registration for these workshops is available online. These workshops will both take place at the Future City Hall, 100 Energy Way, on Wednesday, May 11. The first workshop will run from noon to 2 p.m. and the second from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For those who may be interested in developing a new community organization in order to apply for the Main Street pilot program, SCORE Fort Worth is offering mentorship around nonprofit creation and management.

Other questions about Fort Worth’s Main Street pilot program can be emailed to Martha Collins, a revitalization coordinator in the city’s Economic Development Department, or to Dionne Baux, vice president of urban development at Main Street America.

