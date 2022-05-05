Water transmission project planned for North Saginaw Boulevard

Attend a virtual community meeting concerning the North Saginaw Boulevard 24-inch Water Transmission Main project.

This project is on the west side of North Saginaw Boulevard, between West Bonds Ranch Road and North Water Tower Road in north Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Water Department capital improvement project is in Council District 7. Construction will impact the Northwest Fort Worth Neighborhood Alliance.

The virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, via Webex. The meeting number is 2554 390 3464; the meeting password is 102687. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

View project details.

To learn more, contact project manager Suzy Abbe at 817-392-8209.

