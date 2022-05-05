Health Department Kicks Off New Program Serving African Americans

Beginning this Saturday, May 7, the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) will be kicking off a new program serving African Americans in Wyandotte County! The African American Community Forward initiative will provide support and resources such as financial planning, free health screenings, job training and job-hunting assistance and health & nutrition information.

The kickoff for the program begins with an Open House this Saturday, May 7th, at the Quindaro Community Center at 2726 Brown Avenue in KCK (66104). The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. For those attending who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 the UGPHD recommends you wear a mask, for your safety and others’. Free, disposable masks will be available at the event.

Attendees will be treated to a free lunch plus these activities and resources:

Games for kids with prizes

Financial planning assistance

Job training information

Health and nutrition resources

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, provided by the Kansas Black Farmers Association

This new program is being launched by the UGPHD to encourage better individual and community health, encourage community re-investment and to promote individual and community self-determination among the African American Community in Wyandotte County.

More Events Coming!

The African American Community Forward initiative will continue with weekly community service events to be held every Monday at the Quindaro Community Center, from 5-7 p.m. from May 9th through August 8th. Note: no events will be held on Memorial Day (5/30) or Independence Day (7/4).

These events will include: