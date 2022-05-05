Older Adult Wellness Fair happens May 20

More than 40 vendors offer resources to support living independently - longer.

May 20, from 8:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Free and open to the public

May 5, 2022 [LAKEWOOD, CO] – Lakewood is proud to be part of the Administration for Community Living’s (ACL) national observance of Older American’s Month with an Older Adult Wellness Fair at the Charles Whitlock Recreation Center on May 20.

Every May, the ACL leads the nation in observing a month to celebrate and support America’s older community members through programming across the US. This year, the focus will be on aging in place - how older adults can plan to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible.

In support of this focus, the City of Lakewood has put together an Older Adult Wellness Fair that will showcase resources from over 40 vendors for adults aged 55+, caregivers, and family members. The event will include:

Activities and demo classes

Balance tests by personal trainers

Cane and walker safety assessment

Giveaways and special discounts!

“Lakewood has a breadth of services available for older adults. We are excited to bring these vendors together in one location and make them readily accessible for our community,” said Recreation Supervisor Camille Ferrandino.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is encouraged but not required. Interested participants can learn more at Lakewood.org/WellnessFair or by calling 303-987-4800.

TICKETING INFO

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 8:15 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Location: Charles Whitlock Recreation Center, 1555 Dover St.

Registration is recommended - but not required.

Sign up online: Lakewood.org/register

Call: 303-987-4800