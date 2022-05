FORRT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found along the St. Marys River last month. Officials say the body was found along the river in the 4400 block of Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne on April 3. They believe this was the location of death and that the body was not moved by river waters from another location.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO