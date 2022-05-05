Lincoln County Commissioners’ Race….

Every election cycle, I depend on the Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet to get information about the candidates asking for my vote. As the pamphlet notes, “A healthy democracy is all about trust. As a voter, you deserve trustworthy information.” For this election, only two of the eight Multnomah County Circuit Court judges running for re-election have bothered to write and submit information to the voters’ pamphlet. I suppose they think that because they are running unopposed, it doesn’t matter if they provide voters with information about their backgrounds and public record. I disagree. Their lack of participation in democracy’s most important function sends a message of indifference, if not scorn.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO