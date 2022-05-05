ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Lincoln County Commissioners’ Race….

newslincolncounty.com
 4 days ago

I, Doug Hunt, write this letter in solid support of Walter Chuck for Lincoln County Commissioner. As the retiring Commissioner currently holding that position, I know Walter is clearly the most qualified candidate and has earned and deserves your vote. Walter presently serves...

www.newslincolncounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Multnomah County judges disregard voters

Every election cycle, I depend on the Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet to get information about the candidates asking for my vote. As the pamphlet notes, “A healthy democracy is all about trust. As a voter, you deserve trustworthy information.” For this election, only two of the eight Multnomah County Circuit Court judges running for re-election have bothered to write and submit information to the voters’ pamphlet. I suppose they think that because they are running unopposed, it doesn’t matter if they provide voters with information about their backgrounds and public record. I disagree. Their lack of participation in democracy’s most important function sends a message of indifference, if not scorn.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KGW

Interstate Bridge Replacement program recommends 8-lane crossing

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program team unveiled the last of their recommendations for the configuration of the proposed new bridge on Thursday. The most notable choice was the recommendation of just one set of auxiliary lanes, for an overall width of eight traffic lanes. That's...
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Yaak River west of Troy

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 50-year-old man who was kayaking with a group on the Yaak River drowned Sunday after he fell out of his kayak, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Steven Koning was kayaking with three other men on the Yaak River about 3 to 4 miles...
TROY, MT
The Register-Guard

Not fine with ending fines

I love libraries. I’d hate to see one of the most egalitarian enterprises in the free world collapse under the weight of its own good intentions. The Eugene Public library no longer levies late fees. Springfield has been edging in this direction for many years, as have library systems across the nation. I think that’s a mistake.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy