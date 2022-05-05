ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson joins ownership group bidding on Broncos: Report

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

DENVER • The Showtime Broncos has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Magic Johnson, former Los Angeles Laker and part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has reportedly joined one of the groups bidding on the Broncos, according to Sportico. Per the article, Johnson is teaming up with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

The Gazette's Woody Paige has since confirmed this report, writing that Harris, along with several partners, is one of the final ownership groups bidding on the Broncos. Paige reports that Rob Walton, the billionaire heir to Walmart, is one of the other bidders. Walton is worth nearly $70 billion, according to Forbes. The Broncos were officially put up for sale on Feb. 1 and had a handful of potential bidders, with Walton being considered the favorite to land the team.

But Harris and Johnson's group is expected to make a serious bid along with others, with the team expected to be sold for over $4 billion. Harris is worth over $8 billion and Johnson is worth over $600 million. Harris, 57, is also the owner of the New Jersey Devils and co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

Johnson would also be a diverse owner, which the NFL has stated is something they hope to see in the new Broncos owner, as the NFL has no black owners.

The Broncos are expected to host both ownership groups in the coming weeks for tours of the facilities and Empower Field. According to Paige, Harris met with Broncos officials Thursday. There is currently no timetable for when the sale will be complete, but the Broncos hope to have a new owner by the start of the 2022 season. And with it now down to two bidders, it appears a new owner could be in place sooner rather than later.

