Goodyear assistant city attorney leaves for Avondale

Goodyear’s City Attorney since 2016, Lisa Maxie-Mullins, has joined the city of Avondale this week as its new Deputy City Attorney, according to an announcement made by the city of Avondale.

Maxie-Mullins represented several departments while at Goodyear, including procurement, public safety, code enforcement, information technology and public works.

In her career spanning two decades, Maxie-Mullins spent 14 years with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office representing the state’s Department of Economic Security, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation.

She also served as the unit chief counsel for the Condemnation Unit in the Transportation Section of the Attorney General’s Office and as a member of the Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team and counsel for the Arizona State Transportation Board.

During her tenure at the Attorney General’s Office, she provided advice to various agencies regarding Arizona public record requests and Arizona Open Meeting Law.

Maxie-Mullins is a Louisiana native, and obtained a law degree from Louisiana State University. She later clerked for the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and is licensed to practice law in Arizona and in her home state.