Wolf, 21, was the 214th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Flames, and since then he’s been a very good goaltender. This season, in his first pro season, he was the AHL’s leader in wins and among the league leaders in save percentage and goals against average – and that was without registering a single shutout. He was recalled by the Flames twice, dressing as backup in two games but not seeing any game action.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO