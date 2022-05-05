ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Gatemen Looking for Host Families for 2022 Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gatemen are still looking for a few more host families...

Patriot Ledger

COVID hits Abington prom; rates up for 6th week on the South Shore

ABINGTON – COVID-19 cases remained on the upswing, rising for the sixth straight week on the state and local level, reports released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show. In 23 communities on the South Shore, the number of cases over the two weeks ending April 30 rates rose 20.5% to 2,049 cases. That is higher than the statewide increase of 14.5% in the same period. Case counts rose in 20 out of the 23 South Shore communities. ...
ABINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Summer Train From Boston to Cape Cod Returns

The summer train from Boston to Cape Cod is returning to help with tourism but we locals are excited, too. According to The Steamship Authority, the CapeFLYER summer train, which makes the trip from Boston to Cape Cod, will return on Memorial Day weekend, running Friday through Sunday up to Labor Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

The Urban Legend of ‘Dark Shadows’ Cemetery in Dartmouth, Massachusetts

On the outskirts of Dartmouth, Massachusetts is a cemetery that, unless you’re looking for it, you’d drive right past it. I know, because I did. It’s called the John Collins Cemetery, and it is basically just a family plot from the mid-1800s, when all of Dartmouth was as rural as the current spot still is where the tiny cemetery is located, enveloped by a stone wall next to the road that bisects a farm.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Steamrolled: Customers Say Paver Took Money, Disappeared

After saving money for years, Maria Riefstahl decided she was ready to move forward with a project to pave her driveway in Watertown. Riefstahl got several quotes and decided to hire William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving. After handing over the $2,000 deposit, the single mother said she never saw...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

LOOK: Family Of Geese Rescued By State Troopers On I-93 In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A family of geese were able to dodge traffic on I-93 Saturday, with an assist from a couple of Massachusetts State troopers. The geese were trapped inside the HOV lane on I-93 southbound in Boston, but the parents of the goslings refused to abandon them. Geese helping their goslings get across the HOV lane safely. (Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police) Troopers David Oliveira and Andrew Phelan, with the help of Animal Control, were able to secure the family and relocate them to a safe location. The goslings safe in a cage. (Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police) Well done by the troopers!
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These 37 restaurants serve the best pho in Greater Boston, according to readers

"The broth is flavorful, without being overpowering, and has the perfect amount of noodle to chicken ratio!" If you’ve set foot in Dorchester’s Little Saigon, you know that it’s not hard to find a restaurant serving delicious phở. The soup should be savory, filled with noodles and your choice of meat, garnished with cilantro, scallions, and a wedge of lime. But you can actually enjoy it at restaurants across the Greater Boston area, and what we discovered is that Boston.com readers are no strangers to the Vietnamese dish.
BOSTON, MA
