Glendale, AZ

Podcast: Kyler Murray Drama, Malcolm Rodriguez is an NFL Draft Steal, Plus Big 12 Meetings This Week

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Erik Gee as he discusses the Kyler Murray drama with the...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

The Big Lead

Packers Shareholder Wants to Know Why Green Bay Only Drafted Black Players

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy has a monthly column on the team website where he answers questions from fans and shareholders. It generally appears to be softball questions like any fun events planned for the shareholders meeting and the Paul McCartney concert was awesome, but for some reason this month's edition also featured an absolutely wild letter from a shareholder named Marilyn. She does not waste time getting to her point. Via Packers.com:
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott speaks on Dallas landing Tyler Smith at 2022 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can remember a time when he ran behind one of the most feared lines in all of football. Players like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and La’el Collins lined the trenches from left to right, in what could only be described as the blueprint for what every team in the NFL would love to see on their offensive line. Luckily for Dallas fans, the Cowboys seemingly have begun building the next iteration of that very same group by drafting Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the No. 24 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
DALLAS, TX
Gridiron Junkies

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents After NFL Draft

From Odell Beckham Jr. to GRONK, here are the best remaining NFL free agents after the draft. Beckham had an injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win. But he is still worth signing for the future for the right team. Hoping my Ravens go for it!
NFL

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields?

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Gennaro's NFC North report card.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

From Football to Fútbol: Steelers RB Najee Harris has some fun during NFL Draft weekend

MEXICO CITY (KDKA) - The NFL Draft has turned into a behemoth, primetime event for the NFL. And during the three-day extravaganza, it's become common to see current and former players announce draft picks from some exotic locations.Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back, Najee Harris, was given the opportunity to travel to Mexico to announce Pittsburgh's eventual fourth-round draft choice, Calvin Austin III.While south of the border, Harris was able to interact and have some fun with young fans: Harris and the Steelers' offense will be looking to build upon last year's 9-7-1 season with a revamped, younger core of players featuring the likes of 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, second-rounder George Pickens, and returning tight end, Pat Freiermuth.The NFL, and the Steelers, will unveil the 2022 season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Travon Walker, Cowboys' Tyler Smith among most questionable picks by all 32 teams

Reflecting on the 2022 NFL Draft, there were still some questions to answer within some of these draft classes. Exploring the questionable picks of each team is more of an exercise in evaluating process and perceived value rather than criticism of the prospect. These are all microwave takes and will not be fully baked for another three years as we see how their careers pan out.
NFL
