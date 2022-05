BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nienhuis Park and Ray Harral Nature Center will host two events celebrating National Kids to Parks Day on May 21, the city announced. Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play celebrated annually on the third Saturday in May. The event is in its 12th year and is in coordination with the National Park Trust and Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation. Its purpose is to encourage people to discover and explore the outdoors at local, state, and national parks.

