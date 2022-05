Those familiar with the history of high school female distance running in Ohio know Olmsted Falls has a rich tradition. Back in the 1980s, with Michelle Kalikan, Kim Haluscsak and Angela Inge leading the way, the Bulldogs were winning state team titles in cross country and individual state titles in cross country and track and field. But that was 40 years ago.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO