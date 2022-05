CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball will be participating in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a first-round game against a familiar opponent. The Cougars earned the No. 8 seed and will play fifth-seeded Austin Peay in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday a Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The Austin Peay matchup will be a win-or-go-home game for both teams. The winner advances into a six-team double-elimination portion of the tournament.

