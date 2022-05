I worked the overnight shift at a convenience store for awhile before I got into radio and it can be a scary job sometimes. You're normally the one having to work during hours where the "criminal" element is most likely to be up to no good. Thankfully, I can say that I was never robbed while working at a store but unfortunately the same can't be said for others. One such incident took place this week and The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of a Monday night robbery at a local convenience store.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO