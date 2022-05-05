ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Bank Warns of Scam

ksal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salina area bank is putting out a fraud alert to warn its customers of a scam. According...

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Police warn of an online scam costing people thousands

LENEXA, Kan. — There’s a scam alert out in Lenexa, Kansas, where police say two people were tricked out of tens of thousands of dollars. It's the same scam with similar victims, and police say these cases are especially troubling. Officer Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police Department says...
LENEXA, KS
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Why This Couple Uses 6 Bank Accounts, And You Should Too

Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership must pay $143K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office said a former car dealership in south Wichita is in trouble for not providing car titles in time for eight customers. According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Family First Auto, LLC, which used to be near Broadway and Mt. Vernon, did not provide the title within 60 […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Debit Card#Sunflower Bank#Customer Care
WIBW

Kansans dispose of 48K+ tons of personal documents during statewide event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says residents safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during collection events in March and April. “The outstanding turnout at our free...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Western Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wallace County woman will have to pay back some of the money prosecutors say she got from filing fraudulent insurance claims. In February, Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and […]
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Salina police seek person of interest, ID murder victim

The Salina Police Department this afternoon identified the man who was killed early Saturday morning as Dylan Eugene Garman, 25, of Salina. Additionally, the department announced that through their investigation, detectives have developed a person of interest, who they identified as Dalton Levi Palmer, 28. Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant from Saline County District Court.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita construction company offers free cleanup in Andover on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita construction and excavation company says it wants to help with the clean-up effort following last week's tornado in Andover. RMC Construction said it will be dedicating four hours on Saturday to help at no cost. Those who need anything moved or loaded can call or text Robert at (316) 866-1255.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy