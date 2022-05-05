Bank Warns of Scam

LENEXA, Kan. — There’s a scam alert out in Lenexa, Kansas, where police say two people were tricked out of tens of thousands of dollars. It's the same scam with similar victims, and police say these cases are especially troubling. Officer Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police Department says...
I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of GoFundMe accounts have been making the rounds on social media in the wake of the April 29 Andover tornado. But one viewer with an eagle eye noticed one that didn’t seem quite right Wednesday. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands. “I decided to reverse […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office said a former car dealership in south Wichita is in trouble for not providing car titles in time for eight customers. According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Family First Auto, LLC, which used to be near Broadway and Mt. Vernon, did not provide the title within 60 […]
A Missouri-based trucking company, which contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, recently ceased operations and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Family-owned Rooney Trucking Inc., headquartered in Polo, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri on Monday. Attorney Ryan Blay told FreightWaves...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says residents safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during collection events in March and April. “The outstanding turnout at our free...
COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wallace County woman will have to pay back some of the money prosecutors say she got from filing fraudulent insurance claims. In February, Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and […]
The Salina Police Department this afternoon identified the man who was killed early Saturday morning as Dylan Eugene Garman, 25, of Salina. Additionally, the department announced that through their investigation, detectives have developed a person of interest, who they identified as Dalton Levi Palmer, 28. Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant from Saline County District Court.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita construction and excavation company says it wants to help with the clean-up effort following last week's tornado in Andover. RMC Construction said it will be dedicating four hours on Saturday to help at no cost. Those who need anything moved or loaded can call or text Robert at (316) 866-1255.
