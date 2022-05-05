ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Falls by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one and half feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 8:09 PM and 8:16 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 9:02 PM and 9:03 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 9:38 PM and 9:39 AM.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Hamilton, Polk, Story, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Hamilton; Polk; Story; Webster Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms from near Perry north toward Fort Dodge will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms. Just ahead of the storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Perry and Boone over the past hour. Expect gusty winds south into Dallas and Polk Counties over the next few hours. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms will develop in central to southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift; Todd GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty southeast winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are occurring. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Sibley, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Yellow Medicine GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Salina Post

Additional rainfall expected Thursday

Additional off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will impact the region today. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely. The flooding risk will be highest across southeast Kansas where rainfall was heaviest yesterday and last night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Extreme eastern Allegany and Western Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 906 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hancock... Pecktonville Big Pool... Sleepy Creek Forest Park... Cherry Run Bellegrove... Lineburg - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

