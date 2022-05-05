ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depletion of the gut microbiota enhances the blood pressure-lowering effect of captopril: implication of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension

By Jun Kyoung
Nature.com
 4 days ago

The role of the gut microbiota in the initiation and progression of hypertension has been newly identified, suggesting that targeting the gut microbiota may provide a new treatment strategy. This entails a complicated interaction between the gut microbiota and different host systems (e.g., immune system) or organs (e.g., gut, spleen) that...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Is disrupting cardiac fibrosis a rational strategy for treating heart disease?

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Fibrosis is a common sequela of cardiovascular disease that results in structural and functional changes. Targeting the subsets of pathogenic cardiac fibroblasts may be an attractive option for reducing morbidity that is associated with heart disease, but the timing, specificity and extent to which fibroblast-targeting therapies might be used is still debated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of the gut microbiome on extra-intestinal autoimmune diseases

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases (ADs) worldwide has rapidly increased over the past few decades. Thus, in addition to the classical risk factors for ADs, such as genetic polymorphisms, infections and smoking, environmental triggers have been considered. Recent sequencing-based approaches have revealed that patients with extra-intestinal ADs, such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes and systemic lupus erythematosus, have distinct gut microbiota compositions compared to healthy controls. Faecal microbiota transplantation or inoculation with specific microbes in animal models of ADs support the hypothesis that alterations of gut microbiota influence autoimmune responses and disease outcome. Here, we describe the compositional and functional changes in the gut microbiota in patients with extra-intestinal AD and discuss how the gut microbiota affects immunity. Moreover, we examine how the gut microbiota might be modulated in patients with ADs as a potential preventive or therapeutic approach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Macrophage functional diversity in NAFLD - more than inflammation

Macrophages have diverse phenotypes and functions due to differences in their origin, location and pathophysiological context. Although their main role in the liver has been described as immunoregulatory and detoxifying, changes in macrophage phenotypes, diversity, dynamics and function have been reported during obesity-related complications such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD encompasses multiple disease states from hepatic steatosis to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocarcinoma. Obesity and insulin resistance are prominent risk factors for NASH, a disease with a high worldwide prevalence and no approved treatment. In this Review, we discuss the turnover and function of liver-resident macrophages (Kupffer cells) and monocyte-derived hepatic macrophages. We examine these populations in both steady state and during NAFLD, with an emphasis on NASH. The explosion in high-throughput gene expression analysis using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) within the last 5 years has revolutionized the study of macrophage heterogeneity, substantially increasing our understanding of the composition and diversity of tissue macrophages, including in the liver. Here, we highlight scRNA-seq findings from the last 5 years on the diversity of liver macrophages in homeostasis and metabolic disease, and reveal hepatic macrophage function beyond their classically described inflammatory role in the progression of NAFLD and NASH pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of prophylactic gastrostomy on nutritional and clinical outcomes in patients with head and neck cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. We aimed to identify which enteral feeding method was most beneficial for patients and compare clinical outcomes, quality of life, and complication rates by assessing patients who underwent prophylactic percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (pPEG) tube, reactive percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (rPEG) tube or reactive nasogastric tube (rNGT) insertion.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Persistence of C-reactive protein increased levels and high disease activity are predictors of cardiovascular disease in patients with axial spondyloarthritis

An accurate prediction of cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a strong unmet need, as CV risk algorithms poorly perform in these subjects. The aim of this study was to establish whether the persistence of high C-reactive protein (CRP) and high disease activity may be considered predictive factors of CVD in axSpA. 295 patients without personal history of CVD, were consecutively enrolled in this study. To evaluate the relationship between CV events occurrence (fatal and non-fatal) and the persistence of increased CRP levels, ASDAS (Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score)"‰>"‰2.1, and BASDAI (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity)"‰>"‰4 during the follow-up, univariable and multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models have been performed. During follow-up (we analyzed 10-years retrospective data), 23 patients had a CV event. Multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models showed a strong association between CV event and the persistency of increased CRP levels (namely, percentage of visits in which CRP levels were increased) (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95%CI 1.015"“1.045; p"‰<"‰0.001), of ASDAS"‰>"‰2.1 (HR"‰="‰1.014, 95%CI 1.000"“1.028, p"‰="‰0.047), and of BASDAI"‰>"‰4 (HR 1.019, 95%CI 1.006"“1.033, p"‰="‰0.006) during follow-up, after adjustment for age, sex, and diabetes. This study suggests that persistence of increased CRP levels and high disease activity may be considered biomarkers to identify those axSpA patients at higher risk of CVD. Innovative axSpA-specific CV risk score, including these variables, have to be developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification of non-synonymous variations in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes in a family with bicuspid aortic valve disease

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common congenital heart defect with a high index of heritability. Patients with BAV have different clinical courses and disease progression. Herein, we report three siblings with BAV and clinical differences. Their clinical presentations include moderate to severe aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and ascending aortic aneurysm. Genetic investigation was carried out using Whole-Exome Sequencing for the three patients. We identified two non-synonymous variants in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes. The ROBO1: p.(Ser327Pro) variant is shared by the three BAV-affected siblings. The GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant is shared only by the two brothers who presented BAV and ascending aortic aneurysm. Their sister, affected by BAV without aneurysm, does not harbor the GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant. Both variants were absent in the patients' fourth brother who is clinically healthy with tricuspid aortic valve. To our knowledge, this is the first association of ROBO1 and GATA5 variants in familial BAV with a potential genotype-phenotype correlation. Our findings are suggestive of the implication of ROBO1 gene in BAV and theÂ GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant in ascending aortic aneurysm. Our family-based study further confirms the intrafamilial incomplete penetrance of BAV and the complex pattern of inheritance of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nephrogenic metaplasia in a female person with spinal cord injury: chronic irritation caused by Foley balloon was aggravated by a large uterine fibroid pressing upon the bladder wall for several years: a case report

Chronic irritation caused by urinary catheter may predispose to metaplastic changes in the bladder and very rarely, nephrogenic metaplasia. A 53-year-old lady with T-2 paraplegia and urethral catheter drainage for 27 years presented with haematuria. MRI of pelvis, performed seven years ago, showed a 10"‰cm intramural fibroid within the anterior aspect of the uterine body which was pushing the collapsed urinary bladder containing the Foley catheter to the left. The patient decided to avoid surgery to remove the fibroid at that time. Ultrasound scan of the urinary bladder done now, revealed a polypoidal lesion in the left superolateral wall. Superficial enhancing lesion with no invasion of the bladder wall was seen in the CT urography. Cystoscopy showed extensive catheter reaction, and in the centre, a slightly more papillary area, which was resected. Histology revealed inflamed bladder mucosa showing tubular and papillary structures lined by cuboidal epithelial cells; the features were of nephrogenic metaplasia. The tubular and papillary structures were lined by cells showing positive immunohistochemical staining for CK7 and PAX8.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

