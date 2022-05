In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl recently spoke with reporters about his belief that this team needs to add another goal scorer to the lineup. In other news, Brent Burns discussed whether or not he may want to leave the Sharks in order to chase a Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, Marc-Edouard Vlasic remains confident he will be back next season, despite some believing he will be bought out this summer. Last but not least, Adin Hill talked about how frustrating the 2021-22 campaign was for him from an injury standpoint.

