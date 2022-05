No matter what circumstances life throws your way, the common denominator among us all is that life started with a mother. Some of us are lucky to have two, and some of us are fortunate to have a mom who stood up when someone else was not able or ready to. In the classroom, teachers will tell you that, on occasion, a student will instinctively call them “Mom,” and, reciprocally, a mother at home will inadvertently get a random “Hey, Mrs. Reyes!” The interchangeable monikers mean one thing: our teachers play a pivotal role in a child’s life much like that of a parent.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO