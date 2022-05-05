ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Boys Tennis Closes Out Regular Season Friday at Fort Dodge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Boys Tennis Team will close out the regular...

Kuemper’s Schwabe tops LC’s Greenwood in H-10 Golf Playoff, Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren places 3rd

(Red Oak) Kuemper Catholic won the Boys Hawkeye Ten Conference Golf Tournament on Monday in Red Oak. The Knights fired a 341. Runner-up Lewis Central posted a 347. Maverick Schwabe, of Kuemper Catholic, shot 78 to earn medalist honors. He edged runner-up Jordan Greenwood, of Lewis Central, in a one hole playoff. Atlantic’s Garrett McClaren placed 3rd with a 79.
Geneseo takes the Western Big Six track title

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Maple Leafs make it back to back conference titles, topping United Township to take the Western Big Six. The Maple Leafs would take first place in eight of the 18 events in the meet to top UT by 34.5 points. Ali Rapps took the title in two individual races, along with anchoring two relay wins for Geneseo. Along with the four wins on the track, the Maple Leafs would take four events in the field, highlighted by Annie Wirth winning both the long jump and high jump.
