Boys Tennis Closes Out Regular Season Friday at Fort Dodge

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Maple Leafs make it back to back conference titles, topping United Township to take the Western Big Six. The Maple Leafs would take first place in eight of the 18 events in the meet to top UT by 34.5 points. Ali Rapps took the title in two individual races, along with anchoring two relay wins for Geneseo. Along with the four wins on the track, the Maple Leafs would take four events in the field, highlighted by Annie Wirth winning both the long jump and high jump.

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO