Our beloved “Granny” Arlene Martin Hull entered heaven on Sept. 25, 2021due to Covid. She was 99 years old. Arlene was the daughter of Charles and Diana Marsh Martin, born on the family homestead near Angelia, Montana, on March 6,...
It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- This Mother's Day was bittersweet for the women who run the famed restaurant Everett & Jones BBQ in Oakland. Their mother, Dorothy King died from breast cancer in March 2021. "I woke up this morning and it was so hard not to go give her ... flowers but to give it to her gravesite," said daughter and co-owner Nina Moore. On Sunday, diners celebrated Mother's Day at Everett & Jones in Jack London Square. For daughters Dorcia White and Dottie and Nina Moore, now co-owners, there is a void. "This year, with all the texts and e-mails and -- I'm just,...
