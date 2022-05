When professional athletes are asked about other professional athletes, my ears tend to perk up — because that’s often when they tell you something about themselves. Rory McIlroy doesn’t need much of an assist; he’s among the best golfers on the PGA Tour at digging into his own psyche. But on Thursday, after he polished off an opening round of three-under 67 at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy was asked a question about his playing partner, too. His answer reminded us about hot streaks and the fickle nature of professional golf.

