Longitudinal analysis of built environment and aerosol contamination associated with isolated COVID-19 positive individuals

By Patrick F. Horve
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe indoor environment is the primary location for the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), largely driven by respiratory particle accumulation in the air and increased connectivity between the individuals occupying indoor spaces. In this study, we aimed to track...

Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
#Built Environment#Cohort Study#Air Changes Per Hour#Aerosols#Covid
Nature.com

Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance by targeting GPX4 in gastric cancer

The development of chemotherapy resistance is the most vital obstacle to clinical efficacy in gastric cancer (GC). The dysregulation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway is critically associated with GC development and chemotherapy resistance. Ferroptosis is a form of regulated cell death, induced by an iron-dependent accumulation of lipid peroxides during chemotherapy. However, whether the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling directly controls resistance to cell death, remains unclear. Here, we show that the activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling attenuates cellular lipid ROS production and subsequently inhibits ferroptosis in GC cells. The beta-catenin/TCF4 transcription complex directly binds to the promoter region of GPX4 and induces its expression, resulting in the suppression of ferroptotic cell death. Concordantly, TCF4 deficiency promotes cisplatin-induced ferroptosis in vitro and in vivo. Thus, we demonstrate that the aberrant activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance and suggests a potential therapeutic strategy to enhance chemo-sensitivity for advanced GC patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Why preprints are good for patients

Rapid communication of clinical trial results has likely saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and should become the new norm. On 16 June 2020, the life-saving benefit of dexamethasone in severely ill patients with COVID-19 was announced at a public briefing at the home of the UK prime minister, 10 Downing Street. The results, from the RECOVERY trial in the UK, changed practice in the UK immediately, with a letter sent later that evening from the UK chief medical officers and the chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) England to all NHS trusts that stated: "Normally we would advise waiting for the full paper before changing practice, to ensure final analysis and peer review do not lead to different conclusions. However, given this clear mortality advantage, with good significance, and with a well-known medicine which is safe under these circumstances we consider it is reasonable for practice to change in advance of the final paper."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Global coordination level in single-cell transcriptomic data

Genes are linked by underlying regulatory mechanisms and by jointly implementing biological functions, working in coordination to apply different tasks in the cells. Assessing the coordination level between genes from single-cell transcriptomic data, without a priori knowledge of the map of gene regulatory interactions, is a challenge. A 'top-down' approach has recently been developed to analyze single-cell transcriptomic data by evaluating the global coordination level between genes (called GCL). Here, we systematically analyze the performance of the GCL in typical scenarios of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. We show that an individual anomalous cell can have a disproportionate effect on the GCL calculated over a cohort of cells. In addition, we demonstrate how the GCL is affected by the presence of clusters, which are very common in scRNA-seq data. Finally, we analyze the effect of the sampling size of the Jackknife procedure on the GCL statistics. The manuscript is accompanied by a description of a custom-built Python package for calculating the GCL. These results provide practical guidelines for properly pre-processing and applying the GCL measure in transcriptional data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Roles of the pro-apoptotic factors CaNma111 and CaYbh3 in apoptosis and virulence of Candida albicans

Candida albicans, a commensal and opportunistic pathogen, undergoes apoptosis in response to various stimuli, including hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and antifungal agents. Apoptotic processes are highly conserved among mammals, plants, and fungi, but little is known about the apoptosis-regulating factors in C. albicans. In this study, C. albicans homologs of the putative apoptosis factors were identified by database screening followed by overexpression analysis. CaNma111, a homolog of the pro-apoptotic mammalian HtrA2/Omi, and CaYbh3, a homolog of BH3-only protein, yielded increased apoptotic phenotypes upon overexpression. We showed that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 functions as pro-apoptotic regulators by examining intracellular ROS accumulation, DNA end breaks (TUNEL assay), and cell survival in Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains. We found that the protein level of CaBir1, an inhibitor-of-apoptosis (IAP) protein, was down-regulated by CaNma111. Interestingly, the Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains showed hyperfilamentation phenotypes and increased virulence in a mouse infection model. Together, our results suggest that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 play key regulatory roles in the apoptosis and virulence of C. albicans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physics-informed attention-based neural network for hyperbolic partial differential equations: application to the Buckley"“Leverett problem

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have enabled significant improvements in modelling physical processes described by partial differential equations (PDEs) and are in principle capable of modeling a large variety of differential equations. PINNs are based on simple architectures, and learn the behavior of complex physical systems by optimizing the network parameters to minimize the residual of the underlying PDE. Current network architectures share some of the limitations of classical numerical discretization schemes when applied to non-linear differential equations in continuum mechanics. A paradigmatic example is the solution of hyperbolic conservation laws that develop highly localized nonlinear shock waves. Learning solutions of PDEs with dominant hyperbolic character is a challenge for current PINN approaches, which rely, like most grid-based numerical schemes, on adding artificial dissipation. Here, we address the fundamental question of which network architectures are best suited to learn the complex behavior of non-linear PDEs. We focus on network architecture rather than on residual regularization. Our new methodology, called physics-informed attention-based neural networks (PIANNs), is a combination of recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms. The attention mechanism adapts the behavior of the deep neural network to the non-linear features of the solution, and break the current limitations of PINNs. We find that PIANNs effectively capture the shock front in a hyperbolic model problem, and are capable of providing high-quality solutions inside the convex hull of the training set.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological interface of light

Upon combining dissipative and nonlinear effects in a bipartite lattice of cavity polaritons, dissipatively stabilized bulk gap solitons emerge, which create a topological interface. Cavity polaritons are bosonic light"“matter quasiparticles resulting from the strong coupling between quantum-well excitons and photons confined in a cavity1. Large optical nonlinearities - a result...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: High-throughput identification of viral termini and packaging mechanisms in virome datasets using PhageTermVirome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97867-3, published online 15 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the French Government's program Investissement d'Avenir program; Laboratoire d'Excellence 'Integrative Biology of Emerging Infectious Diseases' [ANR-10-LABX-62-IBEID] and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Production, statistical optimization, and functional characterization of alkali stable pectate lyase of Paenibacillus lactis PKC5 for use in juice clarification

Pectate lyase is a hydrolytic enzyme used by diverse industries to clarify food. The enzyme occupies a 25% share of the total enzyme used in food industries, and their demand is increasing gradually. Most of the enzymes in the market belong to the fungal origin and take more time to produce with high viscosity in the fermentation medium, limiting its use. The bacteria belonging to the genus Bacillus have vast potential to produce diverse metabolites of industrial importance. The present experiment aimed to isolate pectate lyase-producing bacteria that can tolerate an alkaline environment at moderate temperatures. Bacillus subtilis PKC2, Bacillus licheniformis PKC4, Paenibacillus lactis PKC5, and Bacillus sonorensis ADCN produced pectate lyase. The Paenibacillus lactis PKC5 gave the highest protein at 48Â h of incubation that was partially purified using 80% acetone and ammonium sulphate. Purification with 80% acetone resulted in a good enzyme yield with higher activity. SDS-PAGE revealed the presence of 44Â kDa molecular weight of purified enzyme. The purified enzyme exhibits stability at diverse temperature and pH ranges, the maximum at 50Â Â°C and 8.0 pH. The metal ions such as Mg2+, Zn2+, Fe2+, and Co2+ significantly positively affect enzyme activity, while increasing the metal ion concentration to 5Â mM showed detrimental effects on the enzyme activity. The organic solvents such as methanol and chloroform at 25% final concentration improved the enzyme activity. On the other hand, detergent showed inhibitory effects at 0.05% and 1% concentration. Pectate lyase from Paenibacillus lactis PKC5 had Km and Vmax values as 8.90Â mg/ml and 4.578Â Î¼mol/ml/min. The Plackett"“Burman and CCD designs were used to identify the significant process parameters, and optimum concentrations were found to be pectin (5 gm%) and ammonium sulphate (0.3 gm%). During incubation with pectate lyase, the clarity percentage of the grape juice, apple juice, and orange juice was 60.37%, 59.36%, and 49.91%, respectively.
SCIENCE

