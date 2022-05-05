ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excretion and viability of SARS-CoV-2 in feces and its association with the clinical outcome of COVID-19

By Cristina Cerrada-Romero
Cover picture for the articleThe main objective was to evaluate the viability of the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles excreted in stools. In addition, we aimed to identify clinical factors associated with the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in feces, and to determine if its presence is associated with an unfavorable clinical outcome, defined as intensive care unit...

