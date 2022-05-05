Excretion and viability of SARS-CoV-2 in feces and its association with the clinical outcome of COVID-19

In super-aged societies, high salt intake substantially increases the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. Perceived low salty taste often prompts the addition of table salt to food. However, it remains unclear how older adults perceive the nature and intensity of salty taste in the mouth and brain. We compared the perceptions of salty taste intensities of older adults with those of young adults. Participants were 74 healthy adults: 31 older (age, 60"“81Â years [65.0"‰Â±"‰5.5 SD]) and 43 young (age, 21"“39Â years [25.0"‰Â±"‰3.6 SD]). Our research project comprises three sequential experiments. This article reports on the first two, which were (1) static and (2) dynamic sensory evaluations of taste perceptions in the mouth. Participants assessed the taste of 0.3Â M and 0.5Â M sodium chloride solutions in two types of sensory evaluations: (1) a cup tasting test, in which they sipped the solution from cups, spat it out, and rated static salty taste intensity, and (2) a time-intensity sensory evaluation, in which the solutions were delivered to participants' tongues through a custom-made delivery system while they recorded dynamic taste intensities on a hand-held meter. Older adults perceived significantly lower taste intensities than young adults (p"‰="‰0.004 and p"‰<"‰0.001 for 0.3Â M and 0.5Â M, respectively). Reaction timings for both solutions did not differ, but the slopes for both concentrations were significantly lower for older adults than for young adults (p"‰<"‰0.001). Using a standardized system allowed us to evaluate and directly compare real-time feedback on taste intensities according to age. This study is the first to characterize the time-intensity profiles of salty taste intensity in older adults. Our findings show that older adults do not take longer to recognize a salty taste, but their perception of taste intensity slowly increases, and yet remains lower than that of young adults. This suggests that older adults should be aware of the tendency to add more salt to their food to compensate for their low perceptions of salty taste. We would like to suggest them to savor and chew sufficiently during eating to optimize the perceived salty taste. Furthermore, our results offer a reference for ordinary citizens' taste-intensity perceptions; our standardized system could be usefully integrated into clinical follow-up examinations and treatments.

