Excretion and viability of SARS-CoV-2 in feces and its association with the clinical outcome of COVID-19

Cristina NÃºÃ±ez de ArenasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8759-53581,2,3,4,. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide despite the success of therapies targeting oncogenic drivers and immune-checkpoint inhibitors. Although metabolic enzymes offer additional targets for therapy, the precise metabolic proteome of lung adenocarcinomas is unknown, hampering its clinical translation. Herein, we used Reverse Phase Protein Arrays to quantify the changes in enzymes of glycolysis, oxidation of pyruvate, fatty acid metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation, antioxidant response and protein oxidative damage in 128 tumors and paired non-tumor adjacent tissue of lung adenocarcinomas to profile the proteome of metabolism. Steady-state levels of mitochondrial proteins of fatty acid oxidation, oxidative phosphorylation and of the antioxidant response are independent predictors of survival and/or of disease recurrence in lung adenocarcinoma patients. Next, we addressed the mechanisms by which the overexpression of ATPase Inhibitory Factor 1, the physiological inhibitor of oxidative phosphorylation, which is an independent predictor of disease recurrence, prevents metastatic disease. We highlight that IF1 overexpression promotes a more vulnerable and less invasive phenotype in lung adenocarcinoma cells. Finally, and as proof of concept, the therapeutic potential of targeting fatty acid assimilation or oxidation in combination with an inhibitor of oxidative phosphorylation was studied in mice bearing lung adenocarcinomas. The results revealed that this therapeutic approach significantly extended the lifespan and provided better welfare to mice than cisplatin treatments, supporting mitochondrial activities as targets of therapy in lung adenocarcinoma patients.
