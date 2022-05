BLAINE, Minn. — A large grass fire in Anoka County forced one golf course to temporarily shut down for the day while fire crews tried to battle the fire. Blaine police say the fire started around 11 a.m. and has spread from 104th to 109th avenues between Sanctuary Drive and Radisson Road. Police also say 109th Avenue should act as a fire break and fire protection is already in place along homes bordering the fire.

