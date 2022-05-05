ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Olesen tied for lead at British Masters amid career rebuild

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08I5lP_0fUIB0I000
1 of 2

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead after the opening round of the British Masters on Thursday in his bid to end a four-year title drought and get his career back on track after a damaging court case.

Olesen’s last win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.

Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. The Danish player said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career, having plunged down the ranking from his position at No. 62 at the time of the incidents.

Now ranked No. 376, Olesen hasn’t finished higher than a tie for 12th in any of his seven events on the European tour this year but made a strong start in this week’s tournament at The Belfry — a course in central England that has hosted the Ryder Cup.

Olesen birdied three of his first six holes and three of his last six holes in a bogey-free round after going out among the morning starters. He was tied for the lead with Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

“You have to stay in the present, obviously, but it’s been a while since I’ve been in the winner’s circle and that’s my main goal this year,” Olesen said. “I’ve not been working hard enough for a few years to be at that level, so I know there is a lot of work to be done.

“There have been certain points where you are not sure if you can get back, so it comes down to confidence and belief and there have been a few hard days. But I feel I am on the right track now and starting to get a team back together that is helping me again -- I think that is very important.”

Olesen and Fox were a stroke clear of three players — Hurly Long, Ashun Wu and Richie Ramsay.

There was a four-way tie for sixth place at 4 under, two shots off the lead, featuring Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Walters, Edoardo Molinari and Brandon Stone.

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman reacts to Open snub after penning letter to R&A

Two-time Claret jug winner Greg Norman has reacted to his Open snub by saying he is "disappointed" with the decision. At the end of April, Norman revealed his intentions to try and play the landmark 150th Open at St Andrews. Norman, 67, thought he could still get a special exemption...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Houston, TX
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "Tiger Woods gave me confidence"

Jon Rahm returned to winning ways at the Mexico Open at Vidanta last weekend. It was his seventh PGA TOUR title in six seasons. It was an especially moving victory for the Spaniard, who will soon welcome his second child. This week is the player who writes the blog of the PGA Tour, which the circuit has ceded to MARCA.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Report: Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses

Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s forthcoming biography. Shipnuck posted the excerpt on his “Firepit Collective” site Thursday. His unauthorized biography on Mickelson...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "Arabia? Nothing is wrong"

"The Formula competed in Saudi Arabia where boxing matches and other sports events were organized. And again: Newcastle was bought by the PIF, yet it is news that there are only golfers who want to go to that country to play. In this story, golf is the sport that has...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Masters#Ryder Cup#Ap#European#Danish
BBC

British Masters: Hurly Long leads as Richie Ramsay and Danny Willett give chase

-9: H Long (Ger); -8: R Ramsay (Sco), T Olesen (Den), M Kinhult (Swe); -7: R Hojgaard (Den); -6: J Walters (SA), D Willett (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), S Soderberg (Swe) Scotland's Richie Ramsay is in contention at the British Masters, where tournament host Danny Willett fired the lowest score on day two to move 70 places up the leaderboard.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Brumbies impress with 3rd straight Kiwi win in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The ACT Brumbies again have proved they are the biggest hope of an Australian victory and the largest obstacle to New Zealand success in Super Rugby Pacific this season. The Brumbies’ classy, comprehensive win over the Hamilton-based Chiefs on Saturday was their third in...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1930 — Gallant Fox, ridden by Earl Sande, wins the Preakness Stakes by three-quarters of a length over Crack Brigade. Gallant Fox becomes the only Triple Crown winner to win the Preakness a week before the Kentucky Derby. 1932 — Burgoo King, ridden by Eugene James, withstands a strong...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kerley beaten by home favorite in Kenya, Fraser-Pryce wins

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley was beaten into second place by Kenyan home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100 in a world-leading time of 10.67 seconds to underline the 35-year-old Jamaican...
WORLD
Reuters

Chelsea confirm terms agreed Boehly-led consortium to buy club

May 7 (Reuters) - Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the 4.25 billion pound ($5.2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ons Jabeur: Tunisian creates history with WTA Madrid Open victory

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur recovered from a mid-match struggle at the Madrid Open to become the first African player to win a WTA 1000 event. The 27-year-old, the world number 10, trailed 4-1 early on and failed to win a game in the second set but still beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Max Homa, James Hahn in Top Three at PGA Tour Event After 3 Rounds

A pair of former Cal golfers, Max Homa and James Hahn, put themselves into position to win the Wells Fargo Championship after strong third-round showings in difficult conditions at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm course in Potomac, Maryland, on Saturday. Heading into Sunday's final round, Homa is alone in...
POTOMAC, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy