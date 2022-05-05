Scavenger Hunt In Lox Groves

A group of local skaters asked Lodi City staff to consider funding for lights, a restroom and overall improved structures at the Kofu Skate Park Wednesday night. “The skate park is in desperate need of TLC,” Chelsea Taylor said during public comment. “I don’t know if you were here for the big rain storms we had a few months ago, but all of the ramps were under water for quite some time and took a long time for them to dry out. We weren’t able to use the park or enjoy it at all.”

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO