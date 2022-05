Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter died today surrounded by family and friends, according to Gwinnett County officials. Porter, 43, is the devoted mother of four children, Tori, 15, Zoe, 17, Nia, 20, and Brandon, 23. She was known for achieving many firsts in her life. She was also known for surviving multiple hard-fought battles against breast cancer, to which in the end she ultimately succumbed.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO