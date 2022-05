ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says recent reports from frantic citizens indicate that phone scammers have re-surfaced in the metro area. Officials say callers are posing as DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies or other employees of the agency. The familiar scam threatens innocent victims with intimidating threats of being arrested on a warrant – that does not exist – or for not appearing to serve jury duty. Then the scammer offers to help the victim avoid arrest by paying a fee, generally through prepaid money cards.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO