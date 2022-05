The Seattle Mariners got off to a hot start to the 2022 MLB season, as they won 10 of their first 16 games and were sitting in first place in the American League West, led by a red-hot lineup and some underrated pitching. Since that point, the Mariners’ bats have quieted and the pitching has faltered a bit, as the club has now lost five games in a row, with a surging Tampa Bay Rays team on the schedule once again Saturday. Looking for a jolt, the Mariners have made a huge decision on one of their top pitching prospects ahead of the contest against the Rays, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO