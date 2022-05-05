Gradick Sports Weekly Episode #98

Former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is set to join a crowded backfield with the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Michel, 27, was one of the Patriots' two first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Rams just before the start of the 2021 regular season. In three years with New England, Michel had 2,292 rushing yards, 258 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

