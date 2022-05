Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can remember a time when he ran behind one of the most feared lines in all of football. Players like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and La’el Collins lined the trenches from left to right, in what could only be described as the blueprint for what every team in the NFL would love to see on their offensive line. Luckily for Dallas fans, the Cowboys seemingly have begun building the next iteration of that very same group by drafting Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the No. 24 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO