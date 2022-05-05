Ithaca Common Council passes pay ordinance; takes effect September 1st

Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund. Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour. City leaders said the fee increase intends to get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.

