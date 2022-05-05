ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Parents defend letting 6-year-old run Cincinnati marathon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeR2L_0fUHnGKW00

CINCINNATI ( WJW )– The organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon are getting a lot of heat after a 6-year-old boy ran in the event on Sunday.

The minimum age for the 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati is 18 years old, but the Crawford family of Bellevue, Kentucky completed the race with their 6-year-old son in tow. It’s the first marathon the entire family of eight has run together.

Parents Ben and Kami Crawford, who document the family’s adventures on a YouTube channel, defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday .

FDA warns multiple companies over delta-8, CBD sales

“We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally. We have given all of our kids the option for every race. Last year two kids ran it without us. In 9 years we have been awarded a total of 53 medals – mostly to the kids. This year after begging to join us we allowed our 6 year old to train and attempt it. Both parents gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk. We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue. We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going,” they wrote.

Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and silver medalist at the 2007 World Championships, was among the experts who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is “struggling physically” does not realize they have the right to stop and should,” Goucher said on her verified Twitter account .

“I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child. Children are children. Let them run around, but as the parent you need to protect their growing bodies and their young minds,” Goucher wrote.

The Flying Pig Marathon released a vague statement on Tuesday:

“The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously. We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course. The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so.”

WJW reached out to Pig Works president and CEO Iris Bush on Thursday for an updated statement and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Woman abandoned as baby in Hoffman Estates now advocate for Safe Haven laws

Morgan Hill joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell her story of survival from being abandoned and left for dead in a dumpster behind a Hoffman Estates hospital in 1995 to becoming an advocate for the nation’s Safe Haven laws. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Bellevue, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Marathon, OH
Distractify

Why Do Amanda and Gina Dislike Michelle After the Cleveland Abduction?

Three women of the Cleveland abduction were living a tragic, horrifying, and terrible nightmare up until 2013. The disturbing abuse they endured from Ariel Castro came to an end nearly 8 years ago thanks to a 911 phone call that changed everything. Without that 911 phone call, there’s a chance these three women could've still been lost to the world today.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Goucher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Olympian
WGN Radio

Northwestern study reveals crime hotspots inside CPD

Andrew Papachristos, professor of sociology at Northwestern University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a study done by the university that collected years of data of misconduct by the Chicago Police Department to identify potentially corrupt groups. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily identifiable, […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WGN Radio

Top baby names of 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names. Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy