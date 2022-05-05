ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Pittsburg, Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Pittsburg; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Storm drains are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Walworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTH CENTRAL WALWORTH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien, Clay and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Eastern Box Elder County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving across the area, be prepared for changing visibility and road conditions. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin Scattered rain and snow showers with a few thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered rain and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Stanford to 11 miles south of Lewistown. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain and/or snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy precipitation will make roads slick. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Stanford, Denton, Hobson, Moore, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Giltedge, Hilger, Heath, Benchland and Forestgrove. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 38 and 104. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien, Clay and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baylor; Wilbarger CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and blowing dust will cause difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Sevier Valley; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Sevier Valley, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and blowing dust will cause difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ

