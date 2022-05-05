ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

BAM: The avant-garde theater that put Brooklyn on the cultural map

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Karen Brooks Hopkins, longtime president of Brooklyn Academy of Music, explores...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Radiohead’s ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Kelly Clarkson dived deep into Radiohead‘s catalogue for her latest Kellyoke cover: the ‘OK Computer’ cut ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’. Clarkson’s customary opening for The Kelly Clarkson Show has seen her previously cover Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’, but for this edition of Kellyoke she picked a lesser-known ‘OK Computer’ track that was never released as a single.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
The Georgia Sun

Black Music Honors set for May 19 at Cobb Energy Centre

The 7th Annual Black Music Honors live tapping will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, May 19. The star-studded two-hour event will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music. This year’s group of honorees include Multi-Platinum, Award-Winning Supergroup...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Les Troyens’ Premiere

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” on May 9, 2022. The company noted that Ekaterina Semenchuk will replace Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Didon. Semenchuk is currently performing at the Munich company in a production of “Macbeth.”...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Academy Of Music#Avant Garde#Art#Performing#Musical Theater
US 103.1

Wayne Kramer and MC5 Come Storming Out on ‘Heavy Lifting’ Tour

A sixth snub from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not deter the MC5 from doing what it does best, and naturally – kicking out the jams, mother – well, you know. The latest lineup of the iconic group made its live debut Thursday night at El Club in their hometown of Detroit, not particularly far from the Grande Ballroom where the MC5 recorded their landmark debut album Kick Out the Jams. They're still led by guitarist Wayne Kramer, the only original member left in the lineup and one of two still alive.
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It In People 20th Anniversary Tour

You Forgot It In People, the album that turned the Toronto collective Broken Social Scene into indie rock royalty, turns 20 years old this year. BSS are going all-out to celebrate. They’ve already announced a new graphic novel inspired by the album and a performance of the full tracklist at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival. Now Kevin Drew and crew have revealed they’ll be taking You Forgot It In People out on tour across North America this fall.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter

In a career that spans over five decades, Ron Carter has played jazz, classical, soul and hip-hop. He's won three Grammys. Ron's worked with folks like Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and A Tribe Called Quest. Take his contributions on It's Compared to What by...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Arcade Fire: We review – a welcome return to form

From seemingly being on the brink of U2-esque stadium success with 2010’s Grammy-winning The Suburbs, Arcade Fire rather lost their way with their next two albums. The Bowie-indebted, James Murphy-produced Reflektor was overlong and bloated. The highlights of 2017’s Everything Now, meanwhile, were too often compromised by heavy-handed satire. We feels like a step back from the brink.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

Showtime’s New Sheryl Crow Documentary Sells Its Star Short

Had Sheryl Crow ended her music career with “If It Makes You Happy,” she still would’ve been one of the definitive voices of 1990s rock radio. Building from slack, brooding verses, the 1996 single strikes at the ache of unfulfillment as it leaps out of its bridge, with Crow soaring across her vowels. It was a perfect anthem for a certain kind of restless listener, someone grounded enough to appreciate the small things while still yearning for the bigger answers. But the singer-songwriter’s more cheerful hits—the bouncy glow of “All I Wanna Do,” the breezy reach of “Soak Up the Sun,” even the twangy road song she did for the Cars soundtrack—sometimes edged her harder-won achievements out of the spotlight: taking a strong commercial stand against Wal-Mart, surviving cancer, carving out a career between being too pop-friendly for grunge and too raw for the lighter pop market. Now, nearly 30 years into her career as a solo artist, she’s the latest semi-underdog star to have someone else set the record straight.
MOVIES
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on May 6

The artistic growth and evolution of Sharon Van Etten over the past ten years has been nothing short of remarkable, from her start as a solo singer-songwriter strumming quiet, acoustic songs, to her more recent turns toward driving rock and edgy synths. On her latest album, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, Van Etten presents her most expansive sound to date while exploring the beauty and joy that still beats in life's darkest moments.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Father John Misty perform ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ on ‘Fallon’

Father John Misty delivered a live rendition of ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ on US TV last night (May 3). Check out the video below. The singer-songwriter – aka Joshua Tillman – appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of his fifth album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’, which came out last month.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
149K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy