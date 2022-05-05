ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General James Recovers More Than $2.9 Million for Hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers Denied Full Severance Pay

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel...

