The Houston Texans finally invested in a younger running back via the draft for the first time since 2017. With the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, Houston chose former Florida running back Dameon Pierce. The former Gator was under utilized in Florida, although there were hints he was a productive back — take his 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns into account.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO