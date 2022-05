Many times I have heard a very well-meaning parent tell a child not to be angry or sad or upset. It is also very common for adults to tell someone in varying ways that they shouldn’t be as upset as they are, or that they are making things seem worse, or they are over-reacting. Because we can be very uncomfortable with others’ emotional responses, we often want to minimize the experience and decrease the emotional reaction. After all, what could be the harm? We just want that person to feel better and calm down, right?

