Talbot County, MD

Former NFL running back Johnathan Holifield headlines Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit

The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
EASTON — Former NFL running back Johnathan Holifield, author of The Future Economy and Inclusive Competitiveness, will headline the Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit on May 6.

Holifield holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He was an assistant prosecuting attorney, founding vice president of New Economy Enterprise at the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, CEO of the Cleveland Urban League, and founding executive director of CincyTech.

An economic development consultant with more than 20 years of experience, Holifield was named White House Advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in 2017. He played college football at West Virginia University and played professionally for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Holifield coined the term “inclusive competitiveness.” In his recent book, he shares a groundbreaking approach for achieving shared prosperity that blends traditional community development with leading national economic competitiveness forces.

“Last year, we held our business appreciation Summit virtually,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism. “For 2022, we have raised the bar and are back in person. Those who attend are in for a real treat.”

The department hosts the summit in partnership with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. The annual event, now in its 13th year, celebrates the local business community and honors businesses, projects, and individuals who have made a significant impact in the community.

The breakfast and awards presentation begins at 8 a.m. at the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Ballroom. Tickets for the breakfast are $45 per person. Space is limited and advance purchase is required.

Immediately following the awards ceremony, Talbot County will host a reception for USDA Rural Development State Director David Baker at The Bullitt House, across the street from the Tidewater Inn. No ticket is required for this portion of the program.

At 11:30 a.m., Holifield will continue the summit with a round table discussion on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Building African American Minds (BAAM) Athletic Center located at 31 Jowite Street. This portion of the summit is free and open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at TalbotWork.org. The Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit is presented in part by APG Chesapeake. Provident State Bank and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce are silver level sponsors.

For more information, call 410-770-8000.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
